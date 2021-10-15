Left Menu

One dead, Myanmar firefighters rescue 3, after construction site accident

"There is less chance of survival for the rest." Video streamed live on Facebook showed firefighters operating heavy machinery to try to shift lumps of concrete and mangled metal to enable rescue teams to search for the missing construction workers. The accident at the commercial building site appeared to have occurred while 11 workers were laying a concrete slab, Thein Tun Oo said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 13:50 IST
One dead, Myanmar firefighters rescue 3, after construction site accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Firefighters in Myanmar pulled the body of a construction worker from a collapsed building site in the city of Yangon on Friday and were searching for seven other workers after rescuing three of their colleagues. Local fire department chief Thein Tun Oo said the rescue mission was at a critical stage, with the chances of finding the remaining workers alive getting slimmer by the hour.

"I cannot hear any sounds," he said by phone. "There is less chance of survival for the rest." Video streamed live on Facebook showed firefighters operating heavy machinery to try to shift lumps of concrete and mangled metal to enable rescue teams to search for the missing construction workers.

The accident at the commercial building site appeared to have occurred while 11 workers were laying a concrete slab, Thein Tun Oo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021