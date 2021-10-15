Russia could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves - Novak

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia could resume spot gas sales after it finishes filling its storage reserves. His comments came as Russia faces pressure to step up gas shipments to Europe, where prices have rocketed this year.

He added that gas production in the country was currently running at maximum capacity and that Russia's average crude oil output was seen at 9.8 million barrels per day in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)