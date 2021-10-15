Left Menu

Russia could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves - Novak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 14:23 IST
Russia could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves - Novak
Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia could resume spot gas sales after it finishes filling its storage reserves. His comments came as Russia faces pressure to step up gas shipments to Europe, where prices have rocketed this year.

He added that gas production in the country was currently running at maximum capacity and that Russia's average crude oil output was seen at 9.8 million barrels per day in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021