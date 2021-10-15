RSS chief wants to impose his own theory on population control, says Brinda Karat

Hitting out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his "population imbalance" remark, Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Brinda Karat on Friday said that he is hiding facts and wants to impose his own theory on population control. Speaking to ANI Brinda Karat said, "Why Bhagwat does not keep the truth in front of the country? This is the mantra of RSS to hide the truth and you want to implement your theory. There was inequality in all communities in past. The total fertility rate of women of all communities is coming down, which Bhagwat wants to hide. Experience shows that social and economic development is the most effective contraceptive."

"Now you see in Bihar, which is a backward state, the average Hindu women have a fertility rate of 2.9 per cent. In Assam, there is some development, there Muslim women's fertility rate is 2.4 per cent. So, Bhagwat should be clear on this," she further said. She further alleged that the RSS is trying to divide India by hiding the reality on every issue.

Bhagwat, expressing concern over "population imbalance" in the country during his annual Vijaya Dashami address on Friday, said that nation's population policy should be reconsidered. "News of persecution of native Hindus, growing criminalisation and mounting pressure on them to escape their areas where imbalanced population growth has surfaced. The violence that broke out following the elections of West Bengal and the pitiable condition of the Hindu people there can also be attributed to the appeasement of barbarous elements by the government and population imbalance. Therefore, a policy that is applicable to all groups in the same fashion is imperative," Bhagwat said.(ANI)

