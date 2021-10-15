Left Menu

Elephant calf rescued from well in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
An elephant calf that fell into a well in Jharkhand's Palamu district was on Friday rescued by the forest department, an official here said.

A herd of elephants was returning to the jungles from Karampani village on Thursday night when the two-year-old calf slipped and fell into the open well in Chipodohar forest, which comes under the jurisdiction of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), he said.

The well has been built by farmers for irrigation.

The villagers, who were on their way to work in a paddy field on Friday morning, heard the cries of the pachyderm and found it struggling to stay afloat in the well.

The forest department, after learning about the incident, pressed an earthmover into service and rescued the calf, the director of PTR, Kumar Ashutosh, said.

Efforts are underway to send it back into the forest so that it could be reunited with its family, he added.

Anil Tipoo, a local, said that elephant herds frequently enter Karampani village in search of food.

