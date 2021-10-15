Left Menu

Saudi non-oil exports up 37% to 125.3 bln riyals in first half of year -state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:42 IST
Saudi non-oil exports up 37% to 125.3 bln riyals in first half of year -state news agency
Saudi non-oil exports were up 37% to 125.3 billion riyals ($33.41 million) in the first half of 2021, state news agency SPA reported on Friday. It added that Saudi petrochemical exports rose 44% to 73.6 billion riyals in the same period.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

