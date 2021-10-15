Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP agree on coal exit by 2030
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats agreed on major points in their efforts to form a coalition government including the exit from coal-fired power stations by 2030, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Friday.
They also agreed on using 2% of land for on-shore wind power farms, to equip all suitable roof tops with solar panels and to cut time for planning and permits by at least half, the draft document said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Social Democrats
- Greens
- Democrats
- Germany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German liberals and Social Democrats hold "constructive" coalition talks
German parties look to Social Democrats to lead next govt
German Social Democrats upbeat over coalition talks as conservatives regroup
German Social Democrats upbeat about three-way coalition talks
German Social Democrats upbeat about three-way coalition talks