Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP agree on coal exit by 2030

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats agreed on major points in their efforts to form a coalition government including the exit from coal-fired power stations by 2030, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Friday.

They also agreed on using 2% of land for on-shore wind power farms, to equip all suitable roof tops with solar panels and to cut time for planning and permits by at least half, the draft document said.

