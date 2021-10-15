Left Menu

Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP agree on coal exit by 2030

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats agreed on major points in their efforts to form a coalition government including the exit from coal-fired power stations by 2030, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Friday.

They also agreed on using 2% of land for on-shore wind power farms, to equip all suitable roof tops with solar panels and to cut time for planning and permits by at least half, the draft document said.

