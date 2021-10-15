Left Menu

Russian gas transit via Ukraine falls below contractual volumes

Makogon said Gazprom had reduced gas transit via Ukraine to 86 million cubic metres (mcm) in October from 109 mcm in September and from 124 mcm in January-August. Under the terms of its current ship-or-pay deal with Ukraine, Gapzrom must pay for a minimum transit capacity of 109 mcm a day regardless of whether it pumps this volume or not. Makogon added, however, that Gazprom often doesn't use transit capacity that has already been paid for.

Updated: 15-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:57 IST
The volume of Russian gas pumped through Ukraine to Europe has fallen below the level specified in the current transit contract, Ukraine's state-run gas transit operator said on Friday. "This behavior of Gazprom deserves the special attention of Europe because, despite the significant shortage of gas in the EU and maximum prices, Gazprom does not even use the capacity that has already been paid for," said Sergiy Makogon, the head of the operator, referring to Russia's state gas exporter.

Some European politicians have said Russia is using a spike in gas prices as leverage in a dispute over the Gazprom-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline project - an allegation Russia denies. Makogon said Gazprom had reduced gas transit via Ukraine to 86 million cubic meters (mcm) in October from 109 mcm in September and from 124 mcm in January-August.

Under the terms of its current ship-or-pay deal with Ukraine, Gazprom must pay for a minimum transit capacity of 109 mcm a day regardless of whether it pumps this volume or not. Makogon added, however, that Gazprom often doesn't use transit capacity that has already been paid for.

