Russian gas transit below contract level, Ukraine operator says

Russia is sending less gas to Europe via Ukraine than specified in the current transit contract, Ukraine's pipeline operator said on Friday. Russian supplier Gazprom this month has lowered volumes via Ukraine to 86 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 109 mcm in September, the latter being the level called for under the current ship-or-pay contract, said Sergiy Makogon, head of Ukraine's state-run operator.

Updated: 15-10-2021 18:43 IST
Russian gas transit below contract level, Ukraine operator says

Russia is sending less gas to Europe via Ukraine than specified in the current transit contract, Ukraine's pipeline operator said on Friday.

Russian supplier Gazprom this month has lowered volumes via Ukraine to 86 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 109 mcm in September, the latter being the level called for under the current ship-or-pay contract, said Sergiy Makogon, head of Ukraine's state-run operator. "Despite the significant shortage of gas in the EU and maximum prices, Gazprom does not even use the capacity that has already been paid for," Makogon wrote on Facebook.

Gazprom's website confirmed its transit volumes via Ukraine totalled 85.8 mcm on Oct 13 and have averaged 85-86 mcm per day since the beginning of the month. Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russia has repeatedly said it is fulfilling its contractual obligations in supplying Europe with requested gas volumes. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow was ready to provide more gas to Europe if requested.

Some European politicians have suggested Russia is using a spike in gas prices as leverage in a dispute over the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Moscow denies this.

