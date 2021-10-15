Will fight for OBC, Maratha quotas, cane labourers, says Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Friday said she would not wear a turban or accept garlands till the issue of OBC and Maratha quotas is solved.

Munde was addressing a Dussehra rally in Sawargaon Ghat here.

The former MLA said she would continue to fight for the rights of sugarcane labourers and would be meeting them from December 12 after completing tours of Delhi, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Nashik.

''I will not wear a turban or accept garlands until the OBC and Maratha quota issues is solved. I shall continue to raise my voice for labourers involved in sugarcane cutting. I had asked the government to give them aid before Dussehra and it has happened,'' she said.

