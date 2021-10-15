Left Menu

R K Singh reviews work progress of NHPC Dulhasti power station

During his visit, Singh inspected various components of Dam and Spillway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:50 IST
R K Singh reviews work progress of NHPC Dulhasti power station
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday took stock of the work progress of NHPC Dulhasti Power Station and Dam site of Kishanganga power station in Bandipora District of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

''R K Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, visited Dam site of 330 MW NHPC Kishanganga power station at Gurez in Bandipora District of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir today,'' a power ministry statement said.

He was accompanied by S K G Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, A K Singh, CMD, NHPC and Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, J&K. During his visit, Singh inspected various components of Dam and Spillway. He also inspected construction work of dam toe power house (0.8 X 3 = 2.4 MW) and was briefed about the progress of works. During the visit, the power minister also interacted with the representatives of the local people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021