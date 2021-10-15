Left Menu

Terrorist neutralised in Pulwama was involved in October 2 civilian killing, says Kashmir police

The terrorist neutralised by the police in an encounter at Wahibug area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday has been identified by the police.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:50 IST
Terrorist neutralised in Pulwama was involved in October 2 civilian killing, says Kashmir police
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The terrorist neutralised by the police in an encounter at Wahibug area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday has been identified by the police. According to the police, the killed terrorist has been identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh. He is from Srinagar and was involved in the killing of a civilian on October 2 this year.

An AK rifle has been recovered along with magazines/ammunition from the terrorist, said the police. "Killed terrorist has been identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh of Srinagar. He was involved in the recent killing of a civilian (Mohd Safi Dar, PDD Deptt's staff) on October 2, 2021. AK 47 rifle was used in his killing. One AK rifle along with Mag/Amn recovered: IGP Kashmir," said the Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet today.

Earlier on Friday, an encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. One terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021