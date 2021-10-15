Left Menu

Dutch government to lower soaring energy bills for households -Telegraaf

Finance minister Wopke Hoekstra last week said the government would take "necessary action" to shield consumers from a sudden rapid rise in energy prices. The government is expected to earmark over 3 billion euros to lower energy taxes for the roughly 8 million households in the Netherlands, De Telegraaf said.

15-10-2021
The Dutch government will aim to compensate soaring energy bills for households by around 400 euros ($464) on average, newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Friday, citing government sources. Finance minister Wopke Hoekstra last week said the government would take "necessary action" to shield consumers from a sudden rapid rise in energy prices.

The government is expected to earmark over 3 billion euros to lower energy taxes for the roughly 8 million households in the Netherlands, De Telegraaf said. It will also aim to spend 150 million euros on subsidies for home insulation, in the form of vouchers that can be spent in home improvement stores, broadcaster NOS added.

The Netherlands has for decades profited from an abundant supply of cheap natural gas from the massive Groningen field in the north of the country. But extraction there will end next year, following a rapid decrease in recent years, to limit seismic risks in the region. ($1 = 0.8626 euros)

