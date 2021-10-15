Left Menu

Praying Lord Ram to free us from 'Corona Ravan': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Dussehra

On the occasion of Dussehra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he prays to Lord Ram to free humanity from 'Corona Ravan' amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Arvind Kejriwal performing 'Ravan Dahan' at 'Lav Kush Ramlila' at Red Fort ground in Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Dussehra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he prays to Lord Ram to free humanity from 'Corona Ravan' amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His remarks came after performing 'Ravan Dahan' at 'Lav Kush Ramlila' at Red Fort ground here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "This festival signifies the victory of good over evil spirits. Due to the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, large scale gatherings in the city have been restricted. I pray Lord Ram to free us from 'Corona Ravan'. I hope that all the families here live a happy, healthy and prosperous life." The day is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the king of Lanka, Ravana. Dussehra is marked with religious enthusiasm across the country. Ramlila, the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram is staged for 10 days and concludes on Dussehra.

Effigies of the ten-headed demon king Raavan, his brother Kumbhakaran and son Meghanada, also known as Indrajit are burnt with fireworks to signify the destruction of evil. Also, after celebrations for Navratri, it is time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijay Dashami today, a day that marks the triumph of good over evil.

According to mythology, on this day Goddess Durga annihilated the demon god Mahishasura after a fierce battle that lasted for nine days. This day also marks Durga Visarjan or immersion of Durga idols signifying the journey of the Goddess back to Mount Kailash after ten days of stay at her parent's house on earth. Annually, Goddess Durga visits her paternal house with her four children in tow--Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya and Ganesha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

