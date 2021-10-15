Libya's NOC says Russia's tatneft resumes operations in the country
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:27 IST
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Friday that Russia's Tatneft has resumed operations in the country after they were halted in February 2011.
The resumption is a clear indication of the improvement of the security situation in the country, NOC's Chairman Mustafa Sanallah said.
(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Moataz Abdelrahiem; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Louise Heavens)
