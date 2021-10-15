Libya's NOC says Russia's tatneft resumes operations in the country

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Friday that Russia's Tatneft has resumed operations in the country after they were halted in February 2011.

The resumption is a clear indication of the improvement of the security situation in the country, NOC's Chairman Mustafa Sanallah said.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Moataz Abdelrahiem; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)