BRIEF-Astrazeneca Plc Says Imfinzi & Tremelimumab Improved Os In Liver Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI & TREMELIMUMAB IMPROVED OS IN LIVER CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL WITH A SINGLE PRIMING DOSE OF TREMELIMUMAB PLUS IMFINZI EVERY FOUR WEEKS VERSUS. SORAFENIB * ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI MONOTHERAPY MET OVERALL SURVIVAL ENDPOINT OF NON-INFERIORITY VERSUS. SORAFENIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

