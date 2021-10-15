Goa govt permits schools to re-open for classes 9 to 12 from October 18

The Goa Government on Friday permitted the schools in the state to reopen for physical classes for 9th to 12th standard from October 18 with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. In an order issued on Friday, the state Director of Education, Bhushan Savaikar on Friday said that the Goa government decided to reopen schools for physical classes after consultation with an expert committee.

The order further stated that the department has asked managements and heads of educational institutions to take a decision, by considering the available infrastructure and local conditions. "Schools may, if required, initially follow a hybrid mode of teaching, that is, online as well as offline classes," the order read.

As per the order, the physical classes will be resumed with COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs like mandatory wearing of face masks, regular temperature checks and sanitisation at the entry gates of institutions. Even the staff should undergo temperature checks before entry, it added. According to the circular, school functions and assemblies should not be conducted, till further orders from the state government. (ANI)

