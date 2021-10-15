Centre committed to providing all possible support to make J&K power surplus: Singh

The Centre is committed to providing all possible support to Jammu and Kashmir across generation, transmission and distribution segments to make the Union Territory power surplus, remove all supply constraints and provide round-the-clock quality power to all citizens, said Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh on Friday.

Singh is on a two-day visit to J&K, according to an official spokesperson.

The minister also emphasised the commitment of the government to provide 24X7 quality power supply across the UT of J&K for improving the 'Ease of Living of citizens' and the 'Ease of doing business for the industries'.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of six transmission and distribution projects worth Rs 118 crore, which were jointly e-inaugurated by the Union minister and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

These projects include 100 MVA, 132/33 KV GSS Nowbugh Chadura with 18 Km D/C 132 kV transmission line; distribution strengthening works in Circle Bijbehara, Sumbal, Kupwara and Shopian towns; 33/11kV 10MVA sub-stations at Industrial Estate Khonmoh, super speciality SMHS Srinagar and Cheeniwuder completed under various UT and central schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the lieutenant governor outlined the efforts made by the government to meet the power demand of the people.

''A strong power sector means ease of living, industrialisation, and employment generation. We are strengthening J&K's power infrastructure that remained dilapidated for the last several decades,'' said the lieutenant governor.

Sinha also outlined how the UT had attained remarkable progress not just in adding over 150 per cent transformation capacity but also succeeding in increasing revenues by over 23 per cent.

The UT government was already working on detailed plans to add infrastructure, address obsolescence and cut down losses, he added.

The UT of J&K presented an investment plan of Rs 12,000 crore by 2025 in transmission and distribution segments to strengthen infrastructure. It also includes a plan to prepare a future-ready power infrastructure that will not only provide power on demand to all citizens but also cater to the industrial demand in line with the proposed investment of Rs 28,400 crore under J&K's new industrial policy.

In the transmission sector, J&K suggested the evacuation of renewable power, both solar and wind from Ladakh, through J&K and presented a detailed proposal.

It was agreed that the comprehensive Rs 4,971-crore investment plan prepared by the UT with the support of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) will be executed immediately. JKPDD will explore the option of a joint venture between the J&K TRANSCO and any reputed CPSU like PGCIL to execute the projects.

On the distribution side, the power minister reiterated his commitment of full support to the UT under the revamped distribution sector scheme.

