Left Menu

Mysuru witnesses massive waterlogging after rains lash city for around 2 hrs

As rains lashed Mysuru for nearly around two hours, the city witnessed water-logged streets on Friday.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:37 IST
Mysuru witnesses massive waterlogging after rains lash city for around 2 hrs
An inundated sreet in Mysuru on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As rains lashed Mysuru for nearly around two hours, the city witnessed water-logged streets on Friday. The city witnessed massive traffic jams due to inundated streets making it difficult for commuters to travel across the city.

Meanwhile, other parts of Karnataka also received rainfall today. Earlier in the day, the Meteorological Department had predicted rainfall at a few places over coastal Karnataka and South Interior parts of the state.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted more rain for the state. "Next 24 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of rain/thundershowers are very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively," said the IMD.

It further predicted, "Next 48 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of rain/thundershowers very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 20 degree Celsius respectively." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021