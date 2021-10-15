Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday condoled the death of people killed in the road accident that took place earlier in Jhansi and directed the officials to "expedite" the relief and rescue operations, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:00 IST
Yogi Adityanath instructs officials to expedite relief operations after 11 people die in road accident in UP's Jhansi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday condoled the death of people killed in the road accident that took place earlier in Jhansi and directed the officials to "expedite" the relief and rescue operations, informed the Chief Minister's Office. According to the CMO, he also ordered to make arrangements for the treatment of those injured.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the road accident in Jhansi district. Maharaj Ji has directed the officials to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make proper arrangements for the treatment of those injured in the accident," tweeted the CMO. Earlier today, 11 people including seven women and four children were killed and six were injured after a tractor-trolley en-route to a temple on Friday overturned while trying to save an animal that came in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, said an eye-witness.

Those injured were admitted to a nearby hospital immediately. Speaking to ANI, Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shiv Hari Meena said the tractor-trolley was en route to Mata Chirouna temple where it overturned while saving an animal that came in the middle of the road.

"In the road accident, nearly 15 people have sustained injuries. There are also reports of deaths in the accident. We are still awaiting confirmation from the doctors on the number of deaths. The injured are being treated," said the SSP. However, the District Magistrate of Jhansi, Andra Vamsi told ANI that the number of deaths would be confirmed after the post-mortem reports come. (ANI)

