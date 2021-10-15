Left Menu

Rajasthan govt allows sale, bursting of green crackers with restricted timing

Reversing its decision to ban the sale and use of crackers in the state, the Rajasthan government issued a revised advisory on Friday and said that only the "green" crackers would be allowed for sale and also issued the restricted timing of bursting of crackers in the upcoming festive season.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Reversing its decision to ban the sale and use of crackers in the state, the Rajasthan government issued a revised advisory on Friday and said that only the "green" crackers would be allowed for sale and also issued the restricted timing of bursting of crackers in the upcoming festive season. The state government on September 30 had banned the sale and use of crackers in the state from October 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

According to the revised advisory released by the government, the sale of "Green crackers" is allowed and the timing of the use of the same has been restricted. The crackers can be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm in festivals like Diwali and Guruparb, from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath puja, and from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas and New Year.

The use of crackers would continue to be banned at the places having the Air Quality Index in the "Poor" zone or below. The advisory further informed that the crackers could be verified as "green" by scanning the QR code on the box issued by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). (ANI)

