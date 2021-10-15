Tata Power re-enacts India's first commercial flight flown by JRD Tata in 1932

Tata Power along with JRD Tata Memorial Trust and India Women Pilot Association on Friday re-enacted the memories of India's first commercial flight flown by Bharat Ratna JRD Tata. Aarohi Pandit, the world's first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean solo in a Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) re-enacted the memorable moment of 1932.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit said, "On October 15, 1932, JRD Tata, known as the father of Indian civil aviation, flown the first-ever flight, a single-engine De Havilland Puss Moth aircraft, from Karachi to Mumbai. To re-enact that wonderful moment today, I had flown a similar aircraft from the Bhuj runway that was built by the women of Madhapar village within 72 hours during the Indo-Pak war and landed at India's first civilian airport in Juhu (Mumbai)." "This turned out to be a blessing for me to be part of the journey. It was a difficult flight. During the flight, I did not use any GPS or autopilot keeping below 5,000 feet above sea level at all times. As JRD during the first flight brought mails from Karachi, I too brought a letter from women of Kutch with the blessing and loves in it," she added.

After landing at Tata Power hangar at the Juhu Aerodrome, a traditional water salute and reception was also given to the flight. (ANI)

