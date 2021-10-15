Left Menu

Tata Power re-enacts India's first commercial flight flown by JRD Tata in 1932

Tata Power along with JRD Tata Memorial Trust and India Women Pilot Association on Friday re-enacted the memories of India's first commercial flight flown by Bharat Ratna JRD Tata.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:43 IST
Tata Power re-enacts India's first commercial flight flown by JRD Tata in 1932
Pilot Aarohi Pandit with the aircraft (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power along with JRD Tata Memorial Trust and India Women Pilot Association on Friday re-enacted the memories of India's first commercial flight flown by Bharat Ratna JRD Tata. Aarohi Pandit, the world's first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean solo in a Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) re-enacted the memorable moment of 1932.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit said, "On October 15, 1932, JRD Tata, known as the father of Indian civil aviation, flown the first-ever flight, a single-engine De Havilland Puss Moth aircraft, from Karachi to Mumbai. To re-enact that wonderful moment today, I had flown a similar aircraft from the Bhuj runway that was built by the women of Madhapar village within 72 hours during the Indo-Pak war and landed at India's first civilian airport in Juhu (Mumbai)." "This turned out to be a blessing for me to be part of the journey. It was a difficult flight. During the flight, I did not use any GPS or autopilot keeping below 5,000 feet above sea level at all times. As JRD during the first flight brought mails from Karachi, I too brought a letter from women of Kutch with the blessing and loves in it," she added.

After landing at Tata Power hangar at the Juhu Aerodrome, a traditional water salute and reception was also given to the flight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021