Amit Shah flags off 'Go-Go Tourist Buses' in Port Blair

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Go-Go Tourist Buses' in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday evening.

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off 'Go-Go Tourist Buses' in Port Blair (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Go-Go Tourist Buses' in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday evening. "Flagged off Go-Go tourist buses from Cellular Jail. With this bus service, tourists coming here from all over the country will be able to enjoy the cultural heritage of Port Blair by visiting attractive tourist places. This will make the travel of tourists easier and give a boost to the tourism industry," the Home Minister said in a tweet.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Cellular Jail in Port Blair and paid tributes to freedom fighters.He also visited the cell in the Cellular Jail where the British had imprisoned Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On Saturday, he will carry out an aerial survey of Rani Laxmibai Island, Shaheed Dweep Eco-tourism project, Swaraj Dweep water aerodrome and other development projects. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island.

On October 17, Amit Shah will attend review meetings on the security and development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

