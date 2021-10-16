Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Thane
A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane on Friday.
One fire engine has been pressed into action. No casualties have been reported.
The firefighting operation is underway. (ANI)
