J-K administration, Union Power Ministry inaugurate project for providing 24x7 power supply in UT

With an aim to provide 24x7 quality power supply in Jammu and Kashmir and making it power surplus, the administration of Union Territory and Union Power Ministry inaugurated the Distribution and Transmission project on Friday.

16-10-2021
J-K L-G Manoj Sinha and Union Power minister RK Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI: With an aim to provide 24x7 quality power supply in Jammu and Kashmir and making it power surplus, the administration of Union Territory and Union Power Ministry inaugurated the Distribution and Transmission project on Friday. The project, which also aims to remove all power supply constraints in UT, was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Power Minister RK Singh.

In a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir, the two leaders emphasised the commitment of the government to provide 24x7 quality power supply across the UT for improving 'Ease of Living of citizens' and 'Ease of doing business for the industries'. This, however, would need to go hand-in-hand with improved recoveries and reduced losses, they said. The project has an investment plan of Rs 12,000 crore by 2025 in the transmission and distribution sector.

"The Jammu and Kashmir discoms would first introduce a new arrangement in the coming winter to provide 24x7 power supply to all feeders with the least losses and where electricity meter coverage is progressively saturated," the statement said. "In the transmission sector, a comprehensive Rs 4,971 crore investment plan prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) with the support of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), to be executed in Jammu and Kashmir. The JKPDD and TRANSCO to form JV with PGCIL and other reputed PSUs," it said.

It also said that the officers concerned were directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for the UT for a progressive move towards achieving a 24x7 power supply. The officials have also told to explore opportunities to get investments for stalled and new projects through joint ventures, CPSUs and public-private partnerships. (ANI)

