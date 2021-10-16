Left Menu

Jashpur incident: Two cops suspended; both accused arrested

Two policemen have been suspended after a speeding car allegedly ploughed into a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Jashpur district on Friday, killing a person and leaving 17 more injured.

Jashpur Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two policemen have been suspended after a speeding car allegedly ploughed into a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Jashpur district on Friday, killing a person and leaving 17 more injured. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal informed that one person was killed and 17 others were injured in the incident.

"Durga idol immersion procession was being taken out when a vehicle crossing over to MP dashed into it at Pathalgaon. One died, 2 critically injured, 15 received minor injuries," the SP said. "the Pathalgaon Station House Officer (SHO) and the Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) have been suspended," he added.

The police said that both accused have been arrested and a case will be registered under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them. "Both accused of the incident where a speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon, Jashpur arrested. Both - Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu - are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Action is being taken against them," Agrawal said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

