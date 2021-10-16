Accused in Jashpur incident arrested while UP Police shielding MoS Teni's son: CM Baghel to Yogi Adityanath

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath saying that he did not succeed in arresting the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and highlighted that the persons behind the incident in Jashpur have been arrested. "Yogi Adityanath did not succeed in arresting the accused instead Uttar Pradesh Police was shielding the son of the Union MoS (Home) in Lakhimpur Kheri violence," Baghel told reporters here.

"Here, in this case, the action has been taken and the accused involved in the matter were arrested," he added. As many as 8 people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Baghel's response came after Adityanath expressed grief over the incident that took place in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, where a car ran over a group of people walking to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga and asked the Chhattisgarh government to provide all possible help to the victims. In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath wrote, "The death of a person in an accident wherein several people were crushed by an uncontrolled vehicle during a religious procession in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh is very sad. I expect the Government of Chhattisgarh to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured and provide all possible help to the victims."

Two policemen have been suspended after a speeding car allegedly ploughed into a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Jashpur district on Friday, killing a person and leaving 17 more injured. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal informed that one person was killed and 17 others were injured in the incident.

"Durga idol immersion procession was being taken out when a vehicle crossing over to MP dashed into it at Pathalgaon. One died, 2 critically injured, 15 received minor injuries," the SP said. The police said that both accused have been arrested and a case will be registered under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them.

"Both accused of the incident where a speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon, Jashpur arrested. Both - Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu - are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Action is being taken against them," Agrawal said. (ANI)