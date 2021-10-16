Left Menu

Tamil Nadu records 1,245 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 1245 new COVID-19 and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-10-2021 03:01 IST
Tamil Nadu records 1,245 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu reported 1245 new COVID-19 and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 15,238.

According to the state health bulletin on Friday, 1,442 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,33,534. The death toll has mounted to 35,869 with new 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the bulletin, the total number of people who tested positive is 1,243 and the total number tested so far stands at 26,84,641. (ANI)

