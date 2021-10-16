Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Awantipora of Pulwama district on Saturday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 03:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Awantipora of Pulwama district on Saturday. "#Encounter has started at Drangbal area of #Pampore, #Awantipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Friday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir said that a total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

