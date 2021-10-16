Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Awantipora of Pulwama district on Saturday. "#Encounter has started at Drangbal area of #Pampore, #Awantipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Friday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir said that a total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

