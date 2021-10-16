Left Menu

J-K: LeT top commander involved in killing of 2 police personnel trapped in Pampore encounter, says IGP Vijay Kumar

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the top 10 targets of Jammu and Kashmir police who was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Baghat, Srinagar and other terror crimes, is trapped in Pampore encounter, informed Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Saturday.

ANI | Pampore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2021 03:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 03:54 IST
J-K: LeT top commander involved in killing of 2 police personnel trapped in Pampore encounter, says IGP Vijay Kumar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the top 10 targets of Jammu and Kashmir police who was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Baghat, Srinagar and other terror crimes, is trapped in Pampore encounter, informed Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Saturday. An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Pampore of Pulwama district on Saturday.

"LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle. The top ten terrorists who were included Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

"Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Earlier on Friday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir said that a total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021