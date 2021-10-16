Left Menu

CM Baghel should tell if he will sit on protest over Jashpur incident, asks UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday said that there seems to be a conspiracy behind the Jashpur incident and took a dig at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, saying whether he has plans to protest against the incident.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-10-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 04:36 IST
UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday said that there seems to be a conspiracy behind the Jashpur incident and took a dig at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, saying whether he has plans to protest against the incident. "It is unfortunate, seems a conspiracy. I want to ask when Congress brothers and sisters are going there (to meet the victims). The CM, who sat on protest at the airport during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, should also tell if he will sit on protest over the incident," Singh told ANI.

The minister demanded a thorough investigation and said the guilty should be arrested. Two policemen have been suspended after a speeding car allegedly ploughed into a Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Jashpur district on Friday, killing a person and leaving 17 more injured.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Jashpur, Vijay Agrawal informed that one person was killed and 17 others were injured in the incident. "Durga idol immersion procession was being taken out when a vehicle crossing over to MP dashed into it at Pathalgaon. One died, 2 critically injured, 15 received minor injuries," the SP said.

The police said that both accused have been arrested and a case will be registered under sections 302 (murder) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them. "Both accused of the incident where a speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon, Jashpur arrested. Both - Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu - are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Action is being taken against them," Agrawal said. (ANI)

