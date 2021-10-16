Left Menu

Gurugram: Locals protest against Namaz offering at ground

Residents of Sector-47 in Gurugram on Friday staged a protest by performing puja for the fourth consecutive week against offering Friday Namaz at a ground here, said police.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 16-10-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 04:52 IST
Gurugram: Locals protest against Namaz offering at ground
ACP Aman Yadav (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Sector-47 in Gurugram on Friday staged a protest by performing puja for the fourth consecutive week against offering Friday Namaz at a ground here, said police. Speaking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aman Yadav said, "Locals staged a protest against offering Friday Namaz at a ground in Sector-47, Gurugram for the fourth consecutive week by performing puja. Efforts are ongoing for a solution, including finding an alternate place for Namaz."

Yadav further said, "Earlier also two rounds have been done under the chairmanship of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Badshahpur. We are making efforts to find a solution and resolve the issue amicably." The residents had claimed that the ground was provided for offering Namaz for a single day.

The ACP said, "The residents have shown us the list which was issued three years ago. We have to verify the list from our end also. If the ground had given to Muslim community for a single day, then the administration will take necessary action." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021