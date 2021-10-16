Key part of Biden's climate agenda likely to be cut on Manchin's opposition - NYT
A key part of U.S. President Joe Biden's climate agenda - a program to rapidly replace the U.S. coal- and gas-fired power plants with wind, solar and nuclear energy - will likely be dropped from the budget bill pending in the U.S. Congress, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing sources.
Senator Joe Manchin, the Democrat from West Virginia whose vote is crucial to the passage of the bill, has told the White House that he strongly opposes the clean electricity program, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
