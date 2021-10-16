Left Menu

Looking into 'Trishula Deeksha' by Bajrang Dal activists, action if found any violation: Mangaluru Police Commissioner

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Friday said that he has instructed officials to look into the distribution of Trishul (trident) among Bajrang Dal activists at a programme in the city.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-10-2021 06:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 06:05 IST
N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trishul (trident) were given to over 100 Bajrang Dal activists at the Bajrang Dal office in Mangaluru as part of 'Trishula Deeksha' during Ayudha Pooja celebrations on Friday. The photos and videos of the programme went viral on social media. Following this, the police commissioner took cognisance of the matter.

"I came to know about the incident of 'Trishula Deeksha' on Ayudha Pooja. The videos and photos of the distribution of trident went viral on social media. During the investigation, we came to know that Bajrang Dal distributes trident every year," Kumar told reporters here. "I have instructed the officials to look into the matter and initiate action if there is any violation," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

