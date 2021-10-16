Left Menu

PM Modi greets Odisha CM on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him long and healthy life in the service of the people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 08:24 IST
PM Modi greets Odisha CM on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (right). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him long and healthy life in the service of the people. "Greetings to Naveen Patnaik Ji on his birthday. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people. @Naveen_Odisha," tweeted PM Modi.

Patnaik, who turned 75 today, has decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of the COVID-19 situation. The Chief Minister said that he was always indebted to the people of Odisha for their love, good wishes and blessings.

"It has been two-and-a-half-year since people have been facing a hard time due to COVID. So, it will be a great pleasure for me if the well-wishers instead of visiting my residence perform the great deeds such as helping the families of those who died due to COVID-19 and blood donation," Patnaik said in a statement. Last year also, Patnaik had not celebrated his birthday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked his supporters and Biju Janata Dal workers to help the needy and donate plasma on the occasion instead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021