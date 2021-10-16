Search operation underway following encounters with terrorists in J-K's Poonch

Days after encounters with terrorists in which Army personnel were killed, a search operation by security personnel continued in the Bhata-Durian area which is adjacent to the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) forest ridge in Rajouri-Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. A counter-terrorist operation by the Army was launched in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, Poonch on the evening of October 14. During the operation, there was a heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gunfight, two Army personnel were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries. The personnel were identified as Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi (26) hailed from village Viman Gaon, Narendra Nagar, in Uttrakhand's Tehri Garhwal district and Rifleman Yogambar Singh was a resident of Sankari village in Chamoli district of Uttrakhand.

Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 15 had launched a search operation in this dense forest. According to police, vehicular traffic had been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote on Friday. Five Army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in anti-terrorist operations in the DKG area of Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector on October 11. (ANI)

