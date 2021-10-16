Left Menu

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for third consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 09:09 IST
Representaitve Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 to Rs 105.49 per litre and Rs 94.22 per litre respectively. For the third consecutive day, the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 0.35 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 0.34 to Rs 111.43 while the cost of diesel increased by Rs 0.37 to Rs 102.15. Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 106.10 per litre and Rs 97.33 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 102.70 per litre and Rs 98.59 per litre respectively.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices over a week ago. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. Today, the prices were raised for the third consecutive day after a two-day pause. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

