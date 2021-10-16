Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in J-K's Pulwama
An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in the Drangbal area of Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in the Drangbal area of Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. In the early hours of Saturday, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey was trapped, said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar. He is involved in the killings of two police personnel at Baghat, Srinagar and other terror crimes.
He is one of the top 10 terrorists targeted by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The top ten terrorists include Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.
"Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. (ANI)
