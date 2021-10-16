Left Menu

From the Field: Eating our way to a healthier planet

The UN Food Systems Summit demonstrated the huge imbalances in the way we grow, produce, and consume food. But, as the UN Development Programme (UNDP) shows, we can farm and eat in a sustainable way that is good for us, and the planet.

UN News | Updated: 16-10-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 09:44 IST
From the Field: Eating our way to a healthier planet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The UN Food Systems Summit demonstrated the huge imbalances in the way we grow, produce, and consume food. But, as the UN Development Programme (UNDP) shows, we can farm and eat in a sustainable way that is good for us, and the planet. Women farmers carry their latest rice crop on bikes in Huế, Vietnam., by UNDP/Ho Ngoc Son

The UNDP says that agricultural food systems can be created in a way that ends poverty, eradicates hunger, and reduces inequality. The development agency works with families and farmers around the world, to ensure that nutritious food gets to those who need it most.

"Repurposing agricultural support to shift our agri-food systems in a greener, more sustainable direction can improve both productivity and environmental outcomes," says UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. "It will also boost the livelihoods of the 500 million smallholder farmers worldwide — many of them women — by ensuring a more level playing field."

Find out more here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021