Durga Puja: After immersion of idols, Yamuna in Delhi littered with waste

Despite the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the immersion of Durga idols and other religious material at public places, the Yamuna ghat at ITO was littered with waste on Saturday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 09:51 IST
Visual of Yamuna ghat at ITO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Despite the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the immersion of Durga idols and other religious material at public places, the Yamuna ghat at ITO was littered with waste on Saturday morning. Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Kumar, a resident of the city, said that the people of the country should give primacy to cleanliness while celebrating festivals. "Though the festivals are linked with religious faith, people should also take heed of cleanliness," he stated.

"There should be an alternative disposal site for religious material and the municipal corporation should dispose of it properly. But the rivers should not be polluted," he added. Kumar further said that the various projects initiated by the government for cleaning rivers will not be useful unless people become aware and stop polluting the rivers.

Earlier on Wednesday, DPCC issued an order stating that idol immersion at public places can attract a fine of Rs 50,000. It banned the immersion at public places including the Yamuna River or any other water body, ponds or ghats. The pollution control body directed the general public, Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), and Pooja Samitis that the idol immersion ritual may be performed within the home premises in a bucket or a container.

It further stated that the worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper), etc. should be removed before immersion of idols and may be collected separately for disposal or in an environmental safe handing over to the door to door waste collection vehicle. The Committee also directed municipal authorities and Delhi Police to ensure strict checks on the entry of vehicles or goods carriers entering into the national capital carrying prohibited idols as its cargo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

