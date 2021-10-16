Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire in Thane furniture godown doused, no casualty reported

A fire which broke out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane on Friday has been doused after six hours of efforts by the fire department.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-10-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 10:57 IST
Fire broke out at furniture godown in Thane on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
No casualty has been reported, said the authorities.

The fire, which broke out in the godown of M/s. Mahalakshmi Furniture later spread to the nearby 30-40 shops, is now under control, informed the fire department. (ANI)

