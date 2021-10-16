38 'Corona Warriors' doctors complete combat training at ITBP academy

Left Menu

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI) A group of 38 young doctors of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), including 14 women, completed their combat training under the Gazetted Officers Combatisation Course for a batch of Assistant Commandants and Medical Officers at ITBP Academy here on Saturday.

ANI | Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-10-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 11:10 IST
Passing Out Parade at ITBP Academy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], October 16 (ANI) A group of 38 young doctors of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), including 14 women, completed their combat training under the Gazetted Officers Combatisation Course for a batch of Assistant Commandants and Medical Officers at ITBP Academy here on Saturday. These officers were trained in various subjects like tactics, weapon handling, physical training, intelligence, field engineering, map reading, administration, law and human rights which enabled them to grow into competent combatants with their duties as medical officers, fit to discharge their duties in the ITBP during their basic training of 24 weeks.

"Before the start and middle of this Combatisation training, these Medical Officers were deployed at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC), New Delhi on COVID-19 duties and worked tirelessly during those testing times," ITBP said. During the first and second waves of Covid-19, the ITBP run SPCCC at Radha Soami Beas in Chhattarpur, New Delhi has treated more than 13,000 Covid-19 patients.

After discharging the Covid-19 duties, these officers returned to the academy in July this year to finish their training after having gained valuable experience of working in highly stressful situations at the Covid-peak times. For this exemplary service, the trainee officers have been awarded the Director General's Commendation Rolls and Insignias during their training period only.

ITBP Director General (DG) Sanjay Arora put ranks to the young doctors after a ceremonial Passing Out Parade held at the parade ground of the academy, where these new officers took the oath to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. Addressing the batch, Arora, who has served ITBP in the past as Commandant (Training) at ITBP academy Mussoorie, congratulated the young officers and reminded them about the glorious history and very high standards of discipline of the force.

The DG said that ITBP is deployed in extremely harsh terrain with Border outposts at altitudes as high as 18,800 ft where the temperature dips down to 45 degrees. "Apart from guarding the high-altitude borders in the Himalayas, the force is deployed in Internal Security, Disaster Management etc and has always delivered by serving the motherland," he added. Assistant Commandant Dr Vishal Choudhary was awarded the trophies of best in indoor, best in the outdoor and overall best trainee of the batch.

Nilabh Kishore, Inspector General (Director Academy) spoke about the trainees, the academy and the contribution of the instructors and the force headquarters of ITBP for the successful completion of the course. Brigadier (Dr) Ram Niwas, DIG (Training), highlighted the important facets of training imparted to these passing out officers during this foundation course and assured the commitment of the academy to keep the standard of training as high as ever. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

