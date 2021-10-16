Left Menu

Rain lashes Thiruvananthapuram; IMD predicts more showers

The capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram was lashed by rain on Saturday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-10-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:38 IST
Rain lashes Thiruvananthapuram; IMD predicts more showers
Rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram was lashed by rain on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala in the coming five days due to the cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

"Warning has been issued for fishermen not to venture in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the next five days," said K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram) IMD on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021