NCB raids 3 locations in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at three locations in Mumbai on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-10-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:44 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at three locations in Mumbai on Saturday. The raids have been going on since today morning, said the NCB.

The three locations included Andheri and Juhu. The NCB is currently probing a case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

