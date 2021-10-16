Left Menu

Kerala: IMD issues Red alert for five, orange for seven districts amid heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 15:11 IST

IMD alert issued for Kerala amid continuous rainfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state. As per the press release by IMD, Red alert is issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. Whereas, Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.

"Under the influence of the low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast, Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls till the morning of 17th October 2021," said the IMD in a statement. "Also, isolated heavy rainfall is expected on 18th and a further reduction in rainfall from 19th morning," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office also issued a high alert warning for the next 24 hours and said "do not enter into the water bodies for any reason". "The next 24 hours should be extremely vigilant. There is a possibility of rising water levels in rivers and overflowing of some dams. People living near river banks and below dam areas should be vigilant and follow the instructions given by the authorities," CMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, waterlogging of streets on Saturday is reported in Kanjirappally town of Kottayam district due to incessant rainfall in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

