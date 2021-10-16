Left Menu

13 terrorists killed in nine encounters after civilian killings in J-K: IGP Kashmir

At least 13 terrorists have been killed in as many as nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after civilian killings, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 17:24 IST
13 terrorists killed in nine encounters after civilian killings in J-K: IGP Kashmir
Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 13 terrorists have been killed in as many as nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after civilian killings, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, the IGP Kashmir said, "13 terrorists killed in nine encounters after civilian killings. We have neutralised 3 out of 5 terrorists of Srinagar city within less than 24 hours."

Earlier on Friday, Kumar said that a total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in eight encounters conducted by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. "A total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters done by the security forces. There was a lot of responsibility on us after the recent civilian killings," he had said.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021