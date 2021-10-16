Foundation stone laid for piped gas scheme in Latur

Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a piped gas project in Latur and said the move will provide environment friendly fuel to households as well as industries.

The work is being done by a private firm in partnership with the Latur Municipal Corporation.

Latur is the first city in Marathwada where a piped cooking gas scheme has been launched, Deshmukh, also local MLA, said, adding that a mother station will be set up in Ashiv in Ausa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)