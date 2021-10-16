Left Menu

Foundation stone laid for piped gas scheme in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:04 IST
Foundation stone laid for piped gas scheme in Latur
Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a piped gas project in Latur and said the move will provide environment friendly fuel to households as well as industries.

The work is being done by a private firm in partnership with the Latur Municipal Corporation.

Latur is the first city in Marathwada where a piped cooking gas scheme has been launched, Deshmukh, also local MLA, said, adding that a mother station will be set up in Ashiv in Ausa.

