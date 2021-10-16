Left Menu

Kerala reports 7,955 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 7,955 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-10-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 19:41 IST
Kerala reported 7,955 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the state government bulletin, 1,769 people recovered from the virus and 57 people succumbed to it in the last 24 hours.

The state has 90,885 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 26,791. A total of 79,722 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

