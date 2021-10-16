Left Menu

Two non-local workers shot dead by terrorists in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that two non-local labourers, who had been fired upon by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama, has succumbed to injuries.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 20:32 IST
Two non-local workers shot dead by terrorists in J-K
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that two non-local labourers, who had been fired upon by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama, has succumbed to injuries. According to the police, the area was cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists is underway.

The police, in a series of tweets, said, "A gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir." "Terrorists fired upon 2 non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka, Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh was critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started," tweeted Kashmir zone police.

The police further informed, "Non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries." More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021