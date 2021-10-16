Youth Cong holds protest near Union Petroleum minister's house over rising fuel prices

Left Menu

The Indian Youth Congress IYC leaders and workers staged a protest on Saturday against rising prices of fuels near Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puris residence on Akbar Road here.The protesters, raising slogans against the central government, were stopped by the police near Puris residence, said IYC media in charge Rahul Rao.National president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV ji, said that skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices and unbridled inflation have become the hallmark of the Modi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 20:58 IST
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders and workers staged a protest on Saturday against rising prices of fuels near Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence on Akbar Road here.

The protesters, raising slogans against the central government, were stopped by the police near Puri's residence, said IYC media in charge Rahul Rao.

National president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV ji, said that ''skyrocketing'' petrol and diesel prices and unbridled inflation have become the ''hallmark'' of the Modi government. ''Every effort is being made to squeeze the pockets of the public. In this period of crisis, the government loot is a clear seal on the fact that it is not concerned with the interests of the people,'' he said.

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday were hiked again by 35 paise a litre to take retail rates across the country to new record highs.

This is the third straight day of 35 paise per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.49 a litre and Rs 111.43 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Many youth Congress leaders and workers, including national general secretary of Youth Congress and Delhi in-charge Bhaiya Pawar, Delhi unit president Ranvijay Singh Lochav were present in the protest.

