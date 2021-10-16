Two soldiers killed in counter-terrorist operation in J-K's Poonch

Left Menu

The two Army personnel who lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have been identified as Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 21:25 IST
Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh who were killed in counter-terrorist operation in J-K's Poonch. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The two Army personnel who lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have been identified as Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh. As per the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh of the Indian Army were killed in action during search operations being conducted by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the densely forested area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar of Poonch district.

"Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were part of search operations launched by the security forces to flush out terrorists hiding in the forested area. On 14 Oct 2021 after a fierce firefight with terrorists, the communication with Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh was disrupted," read the statement. Relentless operations continued to neutralize the terrorists and to re-establish communication with the soldiers.

Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were killed in action in the fierce fight and their bodies have been recovered on the evening of 16 October. The operations in the area are continuing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

